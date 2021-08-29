Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS: DPSI) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Decisionpoint Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Decisionpoint Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Decisionpoint Systems
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Decisionpoint Systems Competitors
|911
|3789
|7996
|265
|2.59
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Decisionpoint Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Decisionpoint Systems Competitors
|-12.66%
|-18.50%
|-3.66%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Decisionpoint Systems
|$63.36 million
|$2.86 million
|11.11
|Decisionpoint Systems Competitors
|$6.50 billion
|$1.37 billion
|60.66
Decisionpoint Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Decisionpoint Systems beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
