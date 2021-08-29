Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS: DPSI) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Decisionpoint Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Decisionpoint Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Decisionpoint Systems Competitors 911 3789 7996 265 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Decisionpoint Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Decisionpoint Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems Competitors -12.66% -18.50% -3.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million $2.86 million 11.11 Decisionpoint Systems Competitors $6.50 billion $1.37 billion 60.66

Decisionpoint Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.