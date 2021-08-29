Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) versus CAE (NYSE:CAE) Head-To-Head Survey

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A CAE 3.50% 7.39% 2.66%

0.8% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 1 4 5 0 2.40

CAE has a consensus target price of $40.44, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and CAE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAE $2.26 billion 4.01 -$35.77 million $0.36 79.42

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

