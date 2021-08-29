Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $7,700,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.