DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

