CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.79. 296,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,888. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.09.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.