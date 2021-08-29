CX Institutional Purchases 70 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CX Institutional grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.74 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

