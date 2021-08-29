CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLC. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $24.02 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

