CX Institutional Invests $59,000 in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

