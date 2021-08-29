CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE:CVI opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

