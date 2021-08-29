Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 606 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

