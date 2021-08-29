Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $37,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of PG opened at $142.31 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

