Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $27,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

CFR opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

