Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $112.43 Average PT from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 278,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $112,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.