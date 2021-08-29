Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

