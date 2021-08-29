Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

