Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $260.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

