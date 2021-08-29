Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 3,027 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.