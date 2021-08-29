CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 89.0% in August

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSLLY. Citigroup lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.00. 27,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.98. CSL has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

