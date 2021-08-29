Critical Review: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 59.00% 5,754.17% 10.12% Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CDK Global and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Payoneer Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.02 $1.03 billion $2.22 18.84 Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global.

Summary

CDK Global beats Payoneer Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

