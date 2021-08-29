Critical Contrast: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PQ Group and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group $1.11 billion 0.00 -$278.77 million $1.00 N/A Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.59 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.88

PQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PQ Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of PQ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of PQ Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PQ Group and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group -17.03% 9.67% 3.94% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PQ Group and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

PQ Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.88, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.93%. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PQ Group is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Summary

PQ Group beats Ecovyst on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PQ Group

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

