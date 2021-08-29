Critical Contrast: Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) vs. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Houlihan Lokey and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 3 3 0 0 1.50 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus target price of $70.60, indicating a potential downside of 21.99%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Fifth Street Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 4.05 $312.77 million $4.62 19.59 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 20.90% 26.92% 16.96% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

