Critical Contrast: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) versus Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ford Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.42 -$1.28 billion $0.41 32.46

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ford Motor 1 4 10 0 2.60

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.72%. Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $14.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

