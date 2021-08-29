Critical Comparison: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 82.78 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.10 billion 0.18 -$243.77 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -66.19% Superior Industries International 0.33% -47.86% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 84.11%. Superior Industries International has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Superior Industries International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

