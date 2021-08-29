Critical Analysis: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) versus Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $2.90 billion 1.80 $140.69 million $8.18 30.00 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valmont Industries presently has a consensus price target of $292.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 6.01% 16.93% 6.85% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete pole structures for utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services to preserve and protect metal products. The Irrigation segment manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. This segment also provides water management solutions and technology for precision agriculture. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

