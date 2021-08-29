CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NYSE:CRH opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

