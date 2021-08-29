Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $34.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

