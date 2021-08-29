Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.28 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

