Creative Planning Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

UAL opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

