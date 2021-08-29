Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

