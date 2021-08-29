Creative Planning Has $7.45 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,785 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

COP opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.