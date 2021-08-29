Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 46.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $257.48 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,863 shares of company stock worth $14,249,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

