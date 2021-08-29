Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,138 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

