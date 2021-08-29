Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60. Covestro has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

