Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Increased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

COST traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $450.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

