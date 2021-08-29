CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.19

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.19 and last traded at $162.42, with a volume of 492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,255 shares of company stock worth $7,729,187. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CorVel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CorVel by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.