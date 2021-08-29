Cormark Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.50.

Shares of NA opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.16. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$62.50 and a 1-year high of C$100.42. The stock has a market cap of C$33.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

