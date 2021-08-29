Cormark Comments on National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.66. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.50.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.32 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$62.50 and a 1-year high of C$100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.16.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.