Cormark Boosts Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target to C$1.75

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
CVE QIS opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49. The firm has a market cap of C$75.72 million and a P/E ratio of -61.18.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.