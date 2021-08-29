Cormark Boosts Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target to C$1.75

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CVE QIS opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49. The firm has a market cap of C$75.72 million and a P/E ratio of -61.18.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

