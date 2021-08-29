Core Alternative Capital Has $8.07 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $126,413,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

