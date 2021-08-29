Core Alternative Capital Buys Shares of 9,122 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $340.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $341.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

