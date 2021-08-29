Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $237.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

