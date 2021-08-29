Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 273 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $824.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $818.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 216.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

