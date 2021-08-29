Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 24,642 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $858 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

