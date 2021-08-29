Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $690,250 in the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.