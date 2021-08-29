Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 294,781 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 294,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 256,071 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.