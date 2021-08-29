Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 24,642 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.76% of HomeStreet worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

