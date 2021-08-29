Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 21,956 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

