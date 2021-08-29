Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 19,002 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after buying an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

