Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 16,812 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

