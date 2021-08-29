Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.91.

CFLT stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 799,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,928. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

